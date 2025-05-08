Suspects arrested in Denver shooting, kidnapping investigation at local apartment complex
Denver police have arrested two suspects they said shot a man and kidnapped an infant earlier this week.
According to DPD, officers responded to the report of a shooting Tuesday in the 2300 block of Court Place, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
While investigating, officers reportedly learned that the shooting suspects, Stephen Harper and Tiffany Earvin, had kidnapped an infant from a woman in the apartment complex.
Authorities said they found the suspects and the infant in a neighboring building. The baby was reportedly unharmed but was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
Officers arrested Harper and Earvin. They are facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree kidnapping.
Officials said the people involved in the shooting and kidnapping knew each other, and there appeared to be prior conflicts between some of them.