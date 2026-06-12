Two people arrested in Boulder County following road rage shooting on U.S. 36

Two people are facing multiple charges for allegedly shooting at a vehicle on Highway 36 in Boulder County.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office says a driver on U.S. Highway 36 called 911 around 5:09 p.m. on Thursday. The driver told authorities their Dodge Ram was struck by gunfire near McCaslin Boulevard and that the suspects' Ford Mustang had continued down the highway towards Denver.

The Arvada Police Department and Colorado State Patrol helped the deputies locate the vehicle, which was found in Arvada near the intersection of 64th Avenue and N. Raleigh Street. Authorities took Fabio David Escobar-Munguia and Yerlin Levi Munguia Hernandez into custody at the scene.

The sheriff's office said no one was injured.

Both men are facing charges of attempted murder, menacing and reckless endangerment. Munguia Hernandez is also facing charges of reckless driving and driving a vehicle with a license under restraint.

Investigators asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact the BCSO at BCSOtips@bouldercounty.gov or (303) 441-3674 and reference case number 26-02704.