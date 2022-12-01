Suspects in allegedly stolen vehicle shoot at Denver police officers in unmarked cars, department says

Denver police officers were shot at while following an allegedly stolen car Wednesday, the department said.

Police officers noticed a car they said was stolen near the 3900 block of South Monaco Parkway in Denver, near the border of Aurora, Denver police said.

Officers in unmarked cars followed the allegedly stolen car and deployed a Starchase system - essentially a dart-like GPS device that can be launched from a police car onto a fleeing vehicle to help officers track it from a safe distance.

As the officers were following the suspects, they turned around and began shooting at the officers from the car near South Buckley Road and East Mississippi Avenue, the department said.

That car had five people inside and, after it stopped near Northfield Boulevard and Central Park Boulevard, they got out and fled on foot.

Copter4 shows the scene near Northfield Boulevard and Central Park Boulevard after suspects allegedly shot at Denver police officers. CBS

Two of them were arrested immediately and the other three were arrested after a brief foot chase, Denver police said.

No officers fired their weapons and no one was injured, the department said. They did not immediately provide the identities or charges on the suspects.