Suspected DUI driver leaps from car, accuses dog of driving

A Springfield Police Department officer pulled over a vehicle for speeding late Saturday night. The officer reported seeing the driver trade places with the dog in the passenger seat as he approached the car.

The man then got out of the passenger side of the car and told the officer he had not been behind the wheel.

"The male party showed clear signs of intoxication," Springfield PD stated in its Facebook post about the incident.

When asked by the officer if he had been drinking, the driver - the man, not the dog - turned and ran.

He made it 20 yards before he was taken into custody.

According to the Facebook post, the man became lost while driving from Pueblo to Las Animas. Police also discovered the man had two active warrants for his arrest from the Pueblo area.

The man was arrested for those warrants and also charged by SPD for DUI, driving while license under suspension, speeding 20-24 over the speed limit, and resisting arrest.

The department's Facebook post did not state whether the dog was taken into custody or faces charges.