Suspected Club Q shooter faces 305 counts including murder, dozens of hate crimes

Anderson Aldrich appeared in court on Tuesday morning wearing a yellow jumpsuit and flanked by attorneys. During the suspect's first appearance in court last month, there were visible injuries to the face and head.

Walking, handcuffed and shackled, the suspect had been beaten by two club patrons at Club Q in Colorado Springs after the shooting began just before midnight on Nov. 19. Those considered heroes attacked and disarmed the suspect before more people were hurt.

Aldrich, 22, sat upright in a chair during the hearing and appeared alert during Tuesday's hearing.

In this image taken from El Paso County District Court video, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, center, sits during a court appearance in Colorado Springs, Colo., Tuesday, Dec. Nov. 6, 2022. Aldrich, the suspect accused of entering a Colorado gay nightclub clad in body armor and opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle, killing five people and wounding 17 others, was charged by prosecutors Tuesday with 305 criminal counts including hate crimes and murder. El Paso County District Court via AP

The charges the suspect is facing are five counts of murder extreme indifference, five counts of murder after deliberation, 47 counts of bias-motivated crime, 88 counts of attempted first-degree murder, 89 counts of assault or attempted assault, and 71 sentence enhancers.

That is a total of 305 counts in all for what occurred at Club Q known as a gathering place for the LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs.

Michael Allen the 4th Judicial District Attorney said after the hearing, "We are not going to tolerate actions against community members based on their sexual identity."

Forty-eight of the charges for what occurred there are for hate crimes for each person inside the club.

"Members of that community have been harassed, intimidated and abused for too long that's not going to occur in the 4th Judicial District," said Allen.

Last year, Aldrich was taken into custody after a standoff with police. The incident was live-streamed in which the suspect allegedly threatened their mother.

"This is your boy. I've got the (obscenity) outside, I got a beat on it. You see that right there (obscenity) got their (obscenity) rifles out if they breach I'm gonna (obscenity) blow it to holy hell so go ahead, come on in boys, let's (obscenity) see it."

There is no public record of the case, but Tuesday the Associated Press reported that it confirmed an earlier document obtained by KKTV in Colorado Springs which stated, in the incident last year, Aldrich stockpiled weapons, chugged vodka and said they were going to be the next mass killer.