Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect steals $21,000 from Wells Fargo customer after withdrawl

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Suspect steals $21,000 from Wells Fargo customer after withdrawl
Suspect steals $21,000 from Wells Fargo customer after withdrawl 00:33

Police in Denver are searching for a man who is accused of stealing $21,000 from a bank customer. On Aug. 17, the suspect went into a Wells Fargo bank in Aurora and watched a person withdraw a large amount of money. 

21000-robbery-suspect-2-crime-stoppers-copy.png
Denver Police

The suspect followed that person in a silver Ford Explorer with a stolen Colorado rental license plate number A-I-E-B61. The victim stopped at a 7-Eleven near Green Valley Ranch and Tower Road. 

21000-robbery-suspect-3-crime-stoppers-copy.png
Denver Police

The suspect went into the unlocked car and stole the cash. 

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 3:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.