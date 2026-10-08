Suspect accused of shooting older man in road rage incident arrested in Denver metro area

A Colorado man has been arrested after he allegedly fired at a couple's vehicle last week, injuring a man in his 70s.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office began investigating after the injured man arrived at the Lutheran Hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound on Sept. 29. He told investigators that he and his wife had visited friends in Golden that day and were driving home to Arvada when they had an issue with another car on I-70. The man told deputies that the other car pulled behind them and someone fired at them multiple times.

Investigators say the couple's vehicle was struck by five bullets, one of which went through the driver's seat and struck the man in the back. He was able to drive to the hospital, and officials say his injuries are not life-threatening. His wife was not injured in the shooting.

Investigators reviewed footage from a Lakewood traffic camera and license plate reader cameras, as well as cell tower location data to find the suspect.

On Thursday, the JCSO says they arrested Golden resident Rafael Jose Mateo Ruiz in connection with the shooting. Authorities took him into custody in Thornton and booked him into the JCSO Detention Facility.

Ruiz is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, first-degree assault with extreme indifference and attempted first-degree assault with extreme indifference. His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday.