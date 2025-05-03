Suspect nearly runs over deputy, brandishes weapon during Colorado narcotics investigation, police say

A narcotics investigation in Colorado turned potentially dangerous after the CSP said a suspect allegedly nearly ran over a deputy and pulled out a handgun during his arrest.

On May 2, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies and members of the Limon Police Department were reportedly conducting a narcotics investigation at the Loaf-N-Jug in the 700 block of Main Street. CSP said officers attempted to contact three suspects inside a vehicle, but the driver put the car into reverse and struck a patrol car.

Authorities said the driver then drove forward towards a Lincoln County Deputy standing outside his vehicle. The deputy reportedly fired his duty weapon, striking the suspect's vehicle.

Officers at the scene detained one of the three suspects who had exited the vehicle earlier. The other two suspects fled, reportedly striking a bystander's vehicle as they exited the parking lot.

Deputies, police, and state troopers pursued the vehicle down Main Street before officials said a deputy performed a tactical vehicle intervention, which disabled the suspect's vehicle. It stopped near the intersection of Main Street and Highway 24 in western Limon.

CSP said the passenger surrendered to authorities, but the driver refused to exit the vehicle and allegedly displayed a handgun at the officers. A Lincoln County deputy tased the suspect while a second officer disarmed him and took him into custody.

Authorities said the driver received medical treatment at the scene before he was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The 23rd Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is leading the investigation of the officer involved shooting. The narcotics investigation is being handled by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Officials asked that any witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information on the investigation, contact Sergeant Erwin of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at (719) 743-2426.