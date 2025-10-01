Suspect arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Aurora

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly stabbing in Aurora last month. According to the 17th Judicial District Attorney, Milton Oney Euceda-Velasquez has been charged with first-degree murder in addition to several other charges.

According to investigators, Aurora police officers were called to the alley between Hanover and Havana on 19th Avenue about 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 16. by a city worker in the area who made the grisly discovery.

Police in Aurora investigated a deadly stabbing near 19th Avenue and Havana Street on Sept. 16. Aurora Police

The 17th Judicial District Attorney said that Euceda-Velasquez has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, second-degree arson, and tampering with physical evidence. His next court appearance has been scheduled for Oct. 24 at 9 a.m. in Adams County Court.