Suspect arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Aurora

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly stabbing in Aurora last month. According to the 17th Judicial District Attorney, Milton Oney Euceda-Velasquez has been charged with first-degree murder in addition to several other charges. 

According to investigators, Aurora police officers were called to the alley between Hanover and Havana on 19th Avenue about 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 16. by a city worker in the area who made the grisly discovery.

19th-and-havana-homicide-2-apd.jpg
Police in Aurora investigated a deadly stabbing near 19th Avenue and Havana Street on Sept. 16. Aurora Police

The 17th Judicial District Attorney said that Euceda-Velasquez has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, second-degree arson, and tampering with physical evidence. His next court appearance has been scheduled for Oct. 24 at 9 a.m. in Adams County Court.    

