Suspect in townhome fire turns himself into police

James Oakley Gambrell, Jr. is currently facing charges of attempted murder, arson and menacing with a deadly weapon. He's currently in the Jefferson County Jail.

Golden Police say Gambrell turned himself into the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at about 11:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16. Gambrell also turned in an AR-15 and a handgun at the time of his arrest.

Golden Police

James Oakley Gambrell Jr., 48, was named the person of interest after police responded to a report of felony menacing as a fire ignited at a townhome in Golden.

According to Golden Police Department, police got to the scene at Table Mountain Townhomes complex just before 3:30 a.m. (17250 West Colfax Avenue) after receiving the call. A neighbor says someone in another unit knocked a hole through the wall and stuck a gun through it. Police found the hole on scene and said they also saw a tactical light shining through the hole.

John Lumley

Officers then knocked the door down of the townhome unit where it was coming from and within seconds watched as fire ignited and window curtains started melting away. First responders back away from the unit and then heard a boom as smoke and flames could be seen.

Police evacuated the building, and within minutes, Golden Fire Department was on scene by about 3:35 a.m. The fire engulfed all of Building A at the complex.

Ultimately, no one was hurt during the initial response.

American Red Cross responded to the scene to help residents find a place to stay. West Metro Fire District, Pleasant View Fire District, Fairmount Fire District, Foothills Fire District and Stadium Medical Services also responded on scene.