Suspect in Colorado's Meadow Creek Fire identified, ordered not to possess fire-starting devices

The suspect arrested in connection with the Meadow Creek Fire in Frisco has been identified by Colorado prosecutors.

Fifth Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum identified the suspect on Tuesday as 24-year-old Peyton Lloyd. That fire burned approximately 6.3 acres of open space between Wildflower Lane, Meadow Drive, and Interstate 70 on Saturday.

The Frisco Police Department said on Sunday that they arrested a suspect Saturday night, but didn't identify him.

Firefighters and other first responders work to contain and investigate the Meadow Creek Fire in Frisco, Colorado on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District

No one was injured in the fire and no structures were harmed.

Court records show that Lloyd has not yet been formally charged but was being held on a $25,000 cash or surety bond. McCollum said one condition of his bond is that "he's not allowed to possess any device that creates fire."

He's due back in court on May 19.

No other information was immediately available.