Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in Colorado's Meadow Creek Fire identified, ordered not to possess fire-starting devices

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Read Full Bio
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

The suspect arrested in connection with the Meadow Creek Fire in Frisco has been identified by Colorado prosecutors.

Fifth Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum identified the suspect on Tuesday as 24-year-old Peyton Lloyd. That fire burned approximately 6.3 acres of open space between Wildflower Lane, Meadow Drive, and Interstate 70 on Saturday.

The Frisco Police Department said on Sunday that they arrested a suspect Saturday night, but didn't identify him.

meadow-creek-fire-5-red-white-blue-fire-protection-district-on-fb.jpg
Firefighters and other first responders work to contain and investigate the Meadow Creek Fire in Frisco, Colorado on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District

No one was injured in the fire and no structures were harmed.

Court records show that Lloyd has not yet been formally charged but was being held on a $25,000 cash or surety bond. McCollum said one condition of his bond is that "he's not allowed to possess any device that creates fire."

He's due back in court on May 19.

No other information was immediately available.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.