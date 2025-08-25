Denver police officers shoot suspect who pointed semi-automatic handgun at officers, police say

A suspect was rushed to the hospital after being shot by Denver police officers on Monday morning. The shooting happened in the area of Alameda Avenue and Lipan just before 9 a.m.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers initially responded to a weapons-related call when dispatchers received a report of a person pointing a weapon at passing cars traveling west of Alameda. That call came in about 8:20 a.m.

When officers arrived, they were able to locate the suspect based on the description given between two buildings on Alameda just west of Lipan.

"They attempted to make contact with that individual, and at some point, he pulled a firearm, it was a handgun that he pointed at officers," said Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas. "He continued to point the weapon at the officers as they continued to issue commands and asked him to drop the weapon."

Thomas said after some time, "probably about five minutes," the suspect continued to ignore commands from officers and threaten them and that's when an officer fired at the individual, striking him.

Investigators said the suspect was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

Thomas said the firearm was a semi-automatic handgun and that the suspect appeared to be homeless. He said about 10 officers were in the area for the investigation and that three officers were directly involved in the interaction with the suspect.

No officers were injured.

Alameda Avenue was closed in both directions at the Lipan intersection during the investigation.