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Police in Denver metro area searching for suspect in hit-and-run outside King Soopers

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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Police are searching for the person responsible for a hit-and-run outside of a King Soopers in the south Denver metro area.

The Littleton Police Department released an image on Wednesday of the vehicle they believe was involved in the crash. They say a pedestrian was seriously injured when they were struck by a truck near the north entrance of the King Soopers on 100 W. Littleton Blvd. on Monday.

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Littleton Police Department

Investigators say the white Ford utility truck, equipped with a rear lift bucket, was parked on the sidewalk facing north while the driver worked on the Littleton Square shopping center sign. Around 3 p.m., the truck hit a pedestrian, severely injuring their legs. Police say the truck was seen leaving the parking lot at the time.

The captured image of the vehicle is partially obscured. The truck appears to have an unknown logo on its side, and investigators hope someone has more information about the crash or the suspect.

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Littleton Police Department

They encouraged anyone with dashcam footage, photos, videos or information on the vehicle or driver to contact the LPD non-emergency line at (303) 794-1551.

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