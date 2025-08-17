Driver in custody after crashing into Denver area sports bar; three hospitalized

Three people were taken to the hospital after a driver crashed into a sports bar just north of Denver.

The crash was reported just before 1 a.m. on Sunday at the Ugly Dog Sports Cafe at 1345 Cortez St. Photos posted by the Adams County Sheriff's Office show a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on the outdoor patio area of the cafe, with windshield and front-end damage, crashed up against at least one table.

Photos from the scene this evening. Thank you to @adamscountyfire for their assist. pic.twitter.com/y2K24uC5dI — Adams County Sheriff's Office (Colorado) (@AdamsCoSheriff) August 17, 2025

The driver, who has not yet been identified, is in custody, the sheriff's office said, but the investigation has since been turned over to Colorado State Patrol.

CSP identified the driver as just a 22-year-old man. He was taken to an area of the Adams County Detention Center for people suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, a CSP spokesman said. His name and potential charges were not immediately released.

There was also no word on the condition of the three injured people.