Suspect in custody following fatal stabbing reported on E. Elk Plain, DPD says

Denver Police Department says a suspect is in custody following a fatal stabbing reported on E. Elk Plain on Friday night.

Authorities say a report was made about a stabbing that took place on the 14600 block of East Elk Plain, where officers located a female victim suffering from stab wounds.

Officer identified the suspect as 29-year-old Oliver Barclayon, who is now facing first-degree murder charges for the incident.

Denver Police Department

DPD announced Saturday afternoon, the victim was pronounced deceased and the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release their identity and cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.