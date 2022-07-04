Suspect in custody in connection with pallet fire at Walmart
Police in Thornton have a suspect in custody in connection to a pallet fire that happened Monday morning. The fire broke out just before 9 a.m. at the Walmart store located at 9901 Grant St.
Several pallets and cardboard boxes were burning which caused a lot of smoke. That smoke billowed onto Interstate 25 which forced a lane closure for a short period of time.
The fire was quickly extinguished with no injuries.
The suspect has not been identified.
