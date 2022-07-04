Watch CBS News
Suspect in custody in connection with pallet fire at Walmart

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Thornton have a suspect in custody in connection to a pallet fire that happened Monday morning. The fire broke out just before 9 a.m. at the Walmart store located at 9901 Grant St. 

thornton-pallet-fire.jpg
Thornton Fire Dept.

Several pallets and cardboard boxes were burning which caused a lot of smoke. That smoke billowed onto Interstate 25 which forced a lane closure for a short period of time. 

thornton-pallet-fire-3.jpg
Thornton Fire Dept.

The fire was quickly extinguished with no injuries. 

thornton-pallet-fire-2.jpg
Thornton Fire Dept.

The suspect has not been identified.  

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on July 4, 2022 / 4:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

