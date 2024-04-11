Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in Colorado deadly stabbing captured in Mexico

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Suspect in Federal Heights deadly stabbing captured in Mexico
Suspect in Federal Heights deadly stabbing captured in Mexico 00:26

A murder suspect wanted in a deadly stabbing from last year has been apprehended in Mexico. Adrian Carracedo-Vega has been accused and charged in the deadly stabbing of a 20-year-old female in Federal Heights on Dec. 30, 2023.

adrian-carracedo-vega.jpg
 Adrian Carracedo-Vega Federal Heights Police

Police believe that Carracedo-Vega, 35, stabbed Sachely Diaz to death outside the Tuscan Heights Apartments on 85th Avenue.

Carracedo-Vega was apprehended in Mexico thanks to the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. He will be extradited to Colorado to face charges.   

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on April 11, 2024 / 3:01 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.