Suspect in Colorado deadly stabbing captured in Mexico

A murder suspect wanted in a deadly stabbing from last year has been apprehended in Mexico. Adrian Carracedo-Vega has been accused and charged in the deadly stabbing of a 20-year-old female in Federal Heights on Dec. 30, 2023.

Adrian Carracedo-Vega Federal Heights Police

Police believe that Carracedo-Vega, 35, stabbed Sachely Diaz to death outside the Tuscan Heights Apartments on 85th Avenue.

Carracedo-Vega was apprehended in Mexico thanks to the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. He will be extradited to Colorado to face charges.