Woman arrested in connection with stabbing in downtown Denver

Police have arrested a woman suspected of a stabbing in downtown Denver that sent one person to the hospital.

The Denver Police Department said one person was wounded in a stabbing in the 1500 block of North Broadway Street on Wednesday. Authorities said they identified the suspect as 41-year-old Cecilia Middleton.

Denver police announced Thursday that Middleton has been arrested and is facing charges of first-degree aggravated assault. The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final determination of charges.