Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting involving Englewood police

Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting involving Englewood police
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that involved Englewood police. The shooting happened Sunday night. 

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire by responding officers. Those officers were returning fire from a suspect while responding to a home.

The Englewood Police Department arrested Phillip Blankenship, 29, in connection with the shooting. He faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder.    

Police said that officers responded to a reported home disturbance involving a family in the 5000 block of S Grove Street close to 7:45 p.m. 

When police arrived, they say they were met with gunfire. The responding officers fired back, and in the exchange, a 22-year-old man was shot and killed at the scene. 

Englewood SWAT also responded to the home and ensured the area was safe and secure. The critical incident response team for the 18th Judicial District was also at the scene. 

There were no injuries to police, and those who fired shots were placed on administrative leave. 

Police also executed a search warrant at the home on South Grove Street.   

The identity of the man who was shot and killed has not been released.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 9:40 AM

