Suspect arrested in domestic violence related shooting in Denver metro area

An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges in a shooting northwest of Denver that left a young woman injured.

Arvada police officers were called to an urgent care center near 6300 Sheridan Boulevard around 9:12 a.m. on Monday due to an 18-year-old gunshot victim. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what police say were non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

The Arvada Police Department says detectives learned the shooting took place shortly before 9 a.n. at a home in the 6500 block of Zenobia Street. They believe the shooting was related to a domestic violence incident.

They arrested 18-year-old David Jerimiah Romero Jr. on Monday afternoon and booked him into the Adams County Jail. He is facing charges of first-degree assault and felony menacing.