Suspect arrested and charged in connection with deadly Loveland shooting and carjacking

Police arrest one suspect in carjacking, shooting in Loveland

Police arrest one suspect in carjacking, shooting in Loveland

Police arrest one suspect in carjacking, shooting in Loveland

A suspect has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a carjacking and shooting in Loveland that left an 18-year-old man dead.

The suspect is a minor, and so police are not yet releasing their name or mugshot.

A white dodge ram pickup believed to be used in the incident has also been recovered.

This all happened on Jan. 20 at the Brookstone Apartments near North Denver Avenue and East 1st Street in Loveland.

At least three people in the truck are accused of firing into the victim's car, killing him and then stealing that car.

Another teenager was shot in the incident but he will survive.

The investigation is ongoing.