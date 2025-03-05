Final suspect in fatal shooting of pregnant woman in Colorado arrested after 2 years

The final suspect in the shooting death of a pregnant woman in Colorado has been arrested after being on the run for over two years.

Melanie Massay was shot and killed Feb. 2023 in Lakewood during an ambush by multiple people. Massay and her unborn child were killed in the attack in the 1300 block of Zephyr Street. An adult male who was also shot in the attack survived.

Lakewood Police Department

Suspects Monte Hayes, ReaAsia Hollins, Trinity Walker, DaJanah Abrams, Jrayla Taylor, and Jaliyah Burks were previously arrested in connection with the homicide, but Isaac Amir Pierrie remained on the run. Tuesday evening, law enforcement arrested Pierrie in Aurora.

Pierrie is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting. His bond was set at $1 million.