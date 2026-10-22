Suspect accused of killing man with car at Northern Colorado bicycle parade appears in court

An 88-year-old man accused of running over multiple people in Old Town Fort Collins after the Tour de Fat bicycle parade appeared in Larimer County court Thursday for his first court appearance.

Van Lemaster appeared in court in Larimer County on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. He is accused of hit and killing a man in his car after the Tour de Fat bicycle parade in Old Town Fort Collins back in August. CBS

Van Lemaster's appearance was brief. A judge advised him of the charges he faces in connection with the Aug. 29 crash that killed 33-year-old Joshua Robert Douglas and injured several other people.

Lemaster's attorney requested a hearing assistance device, which was provided before the judge advised Lemaster of the charges.

Those charges include vehicular homicide, multiple counts of vehicular assault and reckless endangerment. Vehicular homicide carries a potential prison sentence of two to six years, while vehicular assault carries a potential sentence of one to three years per count. Reckless endangerment is punishable by up to 120 days in jail.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by CBS Colorado, Fort Collins police say Lemaster's truck was parked near the Rio Grande restaurant along Mountain Avenue following the Tour de Fat bicycle parade. Investigators said witnesses believed heavy vehicle and bicycle traffic may have prevented the truck from backing out.

Investigaors say Lemaster rapidly accelerated in reverse, striking another vehicle. Investigators then say he shifted into drive and accelerated forward, reaching more than 20 mph in about three seconds.

According to the affidavit, the truck jumped a curb and struck several people. Douglas was killed, and several others were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police do not believe intoxication was a factor in the crash. According to the information provided by investigators, Lemaster acknowledged drinking one beer earlier that day and offered to take a blood test. Police did not identify intoxication as a factor in their findings.