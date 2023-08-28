Watch CBS News
Susan G. Komen 3-day walk raises money for breast cancer research

The Susan G. Komen Foundation hosts 3-day walk to raise money for breast cancer research
The Susan G. Komen 3-day walk in the Denver metro area over the weekend raised money for breast cancer research. This year, participants raised more than $3 million. 

After 13 years, the walk returned to Denver where hundreds of participants walked more than 60 miles between Friday-Sunday to raise money for breast cancer research. 

For one breast cancer survivor, the walk is extremely personal. 

"I went for an informational meeting, I signed up, I sent out my letters and I started fundraising. Then I was diagnosed with breast cancer. So I did walk my first 3-day while I was undergoing treatment and you know, there's no breast cancer in my family so I was trying to figure out why did I get breast cancer? But now I'm 13 years out and I've been cancer-free for 13 years," said breast cancer survivor Elaine White. "I have a lot of gratitude and people here in the 3-day and in the pink bubble- they get it."      

The 3-day walk concluded with a closing ceremony at Sloans Lake on Sunday. 

