Survivors join Denver officials for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. On Monday, community leaders gathered to encourage people to take action and let them know about available resources.

Community activists teamed up with survivors to march from the Rose Andom Center on Fox Street to the Denver City County building. They carried signs that read, "Love Shouldn't Hurt - Stop the Violence."

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and the Denver Police Interim Chief Ron Thomas walked with them. The "Mile in my Shoes Walk" is meant to draw awareness to domestic violence.

One brave survivor took some time to tell her story.

"If you had told me 14 years ago that I would be standing here today with support from the City and County of Denver officials, I would have told you, 'You're darn right' because I'm just that strong," said one survivor. "But not a lot of victims and survivors are that strong. That's where we come in.

The Rose Andom Center organized this event. The center offers counseling, support and protection for victims.