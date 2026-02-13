Survivor fans in Colorado flock to Castle Rock's Challenge Hill in idol scavenger hunt

Survivor fans! Can you solve this clue?

Not Manitou, but Just as Steep,

Where Wooden Steps in Silence Creep,

Beneath a Butte, a Castle's Base,

This Hill Will Test Your Heart and Pace.

The answer to that puzzle could get you a ticket to the live "Survivor 50" finale. Thursday, hundreds of Colorado fans took steps to be that winner.

Survivor fans at Castle Rock's Challenge Hill for an idol scavenger hunt. CBS

In just the first three hours, 500 people followed that clue to the Castle Rock Incline.

"It gave you that it was the mini incline basically, and we knew it wasn't Manitou Springs, so it was Castle Rock!" said Colorado Springs fan Dawn Lingold.

It wasn't hard for these hardcore "Survivor" fans to piece together the location of Colorado's immunity idol.

"I worked night shift last night, so that's how dedicated I am to this," said Lingold.

Marcia Withey slept in the parking lot.

"Amazing that the show's still on, and that's how much the game has changed from day one till the new era? And this is crazy," said Withey.

Ed Hickok arrived when the park opened.

"Why not? It's just fun to come out here and enjoy it," said Hickok.

Natalie Giannini at Challenge Hill in Castle Rock CBS

They were the first in line — and have been fans since day one.

"I've watched it forever," said Hickok. "I think it's a great family experience. Everybody can watch it. It reaches out to a lot of people."

"It's the most Colorado thing you can do right now. So I'm just blown away. I love the Survivor community," said Steven Ramm, "Survivor 49" contestant.

A Denver rocket scientist who made it to the final six before being voted out, Ramm was there to cheer fans on.

"For me, survivor was about getting outside my comfort zone, going to the edges of where I'm comfortable and trying to grow," said Ramm. "I'm just so excited to meet all of these amazing fans that are turning out to find this idol. That's amazing."

Fans climb the 200 steps — or take the winding path — to the top of Challenge Hill.

"Oh, we're doing the incline. We're taking the stairs," said Lingold.

When they find the idol on top, a selfie with it is a chance to win a ticket to the live "Survivor 50" finale in LA.

"We will get the idol. We're going to take our picture, send it in," said Withey.

Only one of these Colorado fans will win.

Survivor fans flocked to Castle Rock's Challenge Hill in an idol scavenger hunt. CBS

"That'd be amazing, unbelievable. But I'm here for the experience. I'm here for the experience, and if the experience then continues to California, great, but if not, I'm going to watch season 50 with excitement," said Withey.

"Survivor 50" debuts Wednesday, Feb. 25, on CBS and Paramount+.