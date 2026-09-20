Survivor of Aspen Acres Fire asks "don't forget us" after FEMA denies part of Colorado aid request

FEMA recently approved some help after the Aspen Acres Fire, but has denied Colorado's request for Individual Assistance. Survivors say that as cleanup continues and they try to rebuild, the costs are mounting, and they hope FEMA will reconsider.

The Aspen Acres Fire in southern Colorado has burned more than 102,000 acres and damaged hundreds of homes and other structures. Many residents in Beulah are trying to pick up the pieces after the fire devastated the area.

Marilyn Wren

Beulah resident Marilyn Wren says she lost all three homes on her property and nine structures in total, along with irreplaceable memories. The fire destroyed almost everything she owned: 36 years of belongings.

"When we did go in on July 13, there was ash. It didn't look like anybody had ever lived there. It just looked like something out of a horror movie," said Wren. "All of it turned to ash. Every possession we ever had- jewelry, paintings, clothing- we were left with the proverbial clothes on our back, and that was it."

For nearly three months, Wren has been staying in a hotel. She says the cost of starting over is adding up.

CBS

"It felt like you were just being punched over, and over, and over again," Wren said.

FEMA approved part of Colorado's major disaster declaration request, allowing federal support for debris removal and other community recovery work, such as infrastructure repairs. But the state says it denied a request for Individual Assistance for survivors like Wren.

Wren said, "I wonder sometimes, do people have to be in your shoes to understand what this feels like? The utter desolation."

The costs are adding up, even for things like basic necessities like clothes and food, she said. Even with an online fundraiser, Wren admitted that things have been tough financially. The uncertainty of how they will move forward, she says, is only making things harder.

"We are going broke trying to wait to know what to do," Wren said. "It's very, very difficult."

Marilyn Wren

She says volunteers have helped clear what the fire left behind. That act of kindness gives her some light in the dark.

"It taught me, though, how good and genuine people really are and the lengths they're willing to go to help somebody, strangers," she said.

CBS Colorado reached out to FEMA for comment and is waiting on a response. In the meantime, Wren shared a plea.

"Don't forget us, and keep praying for us," she asked.

The state has 30 days to appeal FEMA's decision. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis expressed disappointment and said his office is evaluating the state's next steps.