Survivors of Aspen Acres Fire ask "Don't forget us" after FEMA denies part of Colorado aid request The Aspen Acres fire in southern Colorado has burned more than 102,000 acres and damaged hundreds of homes and other structures. The federal government recently approved help for debris removal and community recovery, but FEMA has denied Colorado's requests for Individual Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grants. Survivors say that as cleanup continues and they try to rebuild, the costs are mounting, and they hope FEMA will reconsider.