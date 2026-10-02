Survey: 47% of Colorado job seekers say they've been looking for over 7 months.

New numbers show it's becoming harder to find a job in the current market. A survey conducted in Colorado confirms what Coloradans are facing, who are on the job hunt. The survey found that not only is it taking longer for Coloradans to find jobs, but many people have even sent out dozens or hundreds of job applications. In some instances job seekers aren't getting a call back or an interview opportunity.

On Friday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' September Jobs Report also came in below expectations, showing that employers only added 29,000 jobs.

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Cheryl Huff, a Colorado resident, was laid off in late June. She's been looking for a full-time position since then.

"I'm very selective. I only apply for things that I'm highly qualified for and that are a good fit with what I'm looking for," Huff told CBS Colorado. "But I'm still spending two to three plus hours to apply for each job, so it's a big-time commitment."

As a communications marketing specialist, she's applied for about 60 jobs since. Huff added one of the biggest differences in her job search now is that companies are heavily using artificial intelligence.

"It's challenging from an emotional standpoint because I'm working very hard to land something new, but I don't necessarily hear back from the ones I apply for," Huff said. "Or, a lot of times, you're not even getting an email saying, 'We got your application,' or 'We're not pursuing you.'"

Andrew Hudson is the president and founder of Andrew Hudson's Job List, a Colorado job board. It posts jobs primarily for Colorado companies and connects them with professionals. Job List also trains job seekers and works with them on resumes, interviews, other transferrable skills, and understanding what they can bring to the job market.

Hudson conducted a survey of nearly 220 Coloradans to find out what people are facing when looking for a job.

"Behind those labor statistics are the faces of young job seekers who are fearful about when they can move out of their parents' basement, when they can get their career started," Hudson said. "Then there's mid-career job seekers who are out of a job, and they're worried about having to pay their mortgage or having to pay their kids' college tuition, and then there's late-career job seekers who are out of a job, and now they're finding themselves having to dip into their retirement."

Over 90% of survey respondents described the job market as difficult, even for someone with their qualifications. Fifty-two percent said they were not confident they'll find a job in the next six months. Thirty-one percent haven't landed an interview in the past three months.

Hudson says one of the biggest frustrations among job seekers of all ages is not hearing back.

"Companies are using these very many algorithmic AI bots that are programmed to search for the best qualities in the candidates themselves," Hudson said.

Hudson understands why employers use artificial intelligence, as sometimes hundreds or even thousands of people are applying for one job, and it's a way to filter through the candidates.

"It's very important for people to realize that these folks are trying their hardest to find work, and it's a difficult job market," Hudson said. "We have all of these highly educated workers that are unable to find a job, and that's a problem."

Forty-seven percent of responders have also been searching for a job for longer than seven months, and 27% of respondents have been looking for a job for longer than a year.

"Seven out of 10 of the folks who responded in this survey said that the job search has taken a hit on their professional confidence, and so it gets really difficult when you've been in the job market for six months, a year, sending out hundreds of resumes, getting only a handful of interviews," Hudson said.

On the other hand, Hudson said job seekers are using AI in a way to help craft their resumes and cover letters, which can also be helpful. Candidates should focus on unique skillsets or characteristics that make you stand out but also demonstrate your value and being a good cultural fit.

It's also recommended for candidates to aim for 10 points of contact per day, whether that's sending resumes, going to a career fair, or making phone calls. It'll help you keep momentum and your job hunt moving forward.

"If you know people that are looking for work, be very intentional, reach out to them, ask them how you can help, help them review their resume," Hudson said.

"I have to be very persistent, and I have to persevere every day, or else I get really discouraged," Huff said.