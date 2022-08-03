Support staff at Denver Public Schools to get pay raise
The Denver Public School district will raise wages for support staff. This follows months of negotiations between DPS and union leaders.
The agreement increases starting wages for food service workers and custodians to more than $18 an hour. Classroom aids will now make $20 an hour.
Superintendent Alex Marrero says his goal is to make DPS Colorado's most competitive school district when it comes to pay.
"All employees I plan to get to 20 dollars an hour by the (20)24-25 school year," he said.
The increases come as schools districts across Colorado are struggling to hire and keep educators and staff.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.