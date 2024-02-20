Colorado town's lead test results show safe levels but experts say test lacks data

For months, Colorado residents living near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport have expressed concerns about potential lead exposure from the small piston engine airplanes taking off over their homes.

RMMA has already committed to expediting their transition to 94 unleaded fuel and moving to fully unleaded when they are able.

In response to community concerns, Superior officials had different areas in town and neighboring cities tested for lead and the results are in.

"I mean the noise has been an issue for some time. We moved here, we knew there were planes, obviously, clearly over the last seven years it's gotten more frequent. So, I've learned to live with it. I wear these headphones around the house, play music, play the TV," resident Will Shanley said.

More recently, their worries center around lead exposure.

A plane flies over a Super, Colorado home as residents raise concerns about lead exposure from planes at the nearby Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. CBS

"I had heard about a study and everything that I had heard was that it was showing that it was at levels that were safe. My hope is that is what the study does show...But I haven't seen that definitively and don't know for sure," Shanley said.

Superior officials paid to have lead testing around town and in neighboring Lafayette and Louisville.

They took both airborne and surface samples in places like town hall, community centers and parks.

Across the board, the report shows, that "all of the results for the samples during this study were below the analytical reporting limit" and met the national ambient air quality standards.

"It's actually really positive news," said Chris Swathwood, the legislative affairs chair for the Colorado Aviation Business Association. "It showed that the lead levels are not a factor from the air or on the surfaces from both the different studies they did."

The last of the results came in late January.

Swathwood and Colorado Pilot Association representative Gary Tobey question why the town has yet to speak with the community about the findings.

"This is facts, we don't- we really would rather not hide facts," Tobey said.

Superiors' mayor declined to go over the reports with us but shared the following statement"

"The lead numbers are concerning, especially in light of the difference between superior and its neighbors. We believe the lead is coming from Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport and we remain committed to doing everything we can to protect the public health and welfare of Superior and its residents."

When asked to clarify those concerns and respond to the aviation industry's concerns about transparency the mayor only added that the results are available online.

Residents like Shanley didn't seem to be aware of that, though.

"I want to see the study," she said. "I want to know definitively, one way or another. My hope is that it's fine. I have two young kids and for their sake, I need to know."

CBS News Colorado asked an air quality expert at Metropolitan State University Denver to look at the reports as well. He pointed out that the air quality standards are set over a 3-month period and that this study only lasted seven hours.

And while the mayor noted that the results are online, they are not prominently posted and have not been shared in any public meeting.