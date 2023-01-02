Relief helps bridge gap after Suncor shutdown during deep freeze
The Governor's Office is stepping in after the shutdown at Suncor's refinery. The state has activated the State Emergency Operations Plan.
That authorizes a temporary regulatory relief for the oil and gas industry to reduce any issues from the fuel supply chain.
Suncor shut down operations last week after the deep freeze in December damaged equipment. That damage could take months to repair.
The relief includes trucking hours, truck weight limits and streamlined pipeline transporting regulations.
