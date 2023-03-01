Summit County School District employees indicted for failure to report child abuse

Three employees of the Summit County School District and one former employee have been indicted by the 5th Judicial District Grand Jury for failing to follow mandatory reporting requirements for alleged child abuse.

Summit Middle School Principal Greg Guevara, 45, of Breckenridge; Summit Middle School Counselor Maureen Flannagan, 48, of Kremmling; HR Specialist Amanda Southern, 48, of Breckenridge; and, former HR Director Dr. Grant Schmidt, 55, of Parker, were each arrested for failure to report child abuse or neglect.

The grand jury issued the indictment on Feb. 23 and in the following days, all defendants turned themselves in to law enforcement. They were given personal recognizance bonds for $500 each. They are scheduled to appear in court in Summit County on April 19.

"Allegations of child abuse and neglect are taken very seriously by this office and by law enforcement. Children are an invaluable and precious commodity to any community, and they should be protected by every mandatory reporter and every adult with the capacity to do so," said Heidi McCollum, 5th Judicial District Attorney, in a statement.

The District Attorney's Office and the Summit County Sheriff's Office are asking any other potential victims or anyone with information about these cases to contact SCSO Detective Sergeant Mark Gafari at 970-423-8960.

