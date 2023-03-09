Summit County deputies seize 25 kilos of cocaine during traffic stop

The Summit County Sheriff's Office says its K9 Narcotic Interdiction and Detection Team seized 25 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Authorities say at approximately 12 p.m. a traffic stop was initiated based on intelligence received from state and federal law enforcement agencies monitoring the movement of narcotics across the state.

During the traffic stop, an officer and K9 Babe successfully detected the drugs with an estimated street value of $800,000. The drugs were tested and came back positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

Summit County Sheriff's Office

"The goal of this team is to keep our community safe through combating drug trafficking. We take this mission seriously and work hard to detect illegal narcotics and prevent them from entering and being distributed in our community," said Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons.

The driver of the vehicle was booked on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and subsequently released prior to a search warrant being executed on the vehicle.