Sudden rain causes mudslide onto road to Colorado's Maroon Bells, cleanup underway

On Monday morning, a mudslide forced authorities to close Maroon Creek Road, according to the United States Forest Service.

The road is the main route to access the Maroon Bells, where fall colors are beginning to appear. Pitkin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy of Operations Parker Lathrop told the Aspen Daily News that the mudslide covered around 100 feet of the road between Silver Bell and Silver Queen.

Andre Salvail / Aspen Daily News

The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority has suspended shuttle service while the road remains closed. RFTA workers at the scene told the Aspen Daily News they shuttled several people to the trailhead Monday morning, and buses are waiting to take hikers back to the Aspen Highlands parking garage.

U.S.F.S. officials say cleanup efforts are still underway, and teams are closely monitoring road conditions. They expect to fully reopen the road on Tuesday.