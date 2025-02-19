Hundreds of students protest as Colorado State University makes DEI-centered changes

Hundreds of students at Colorado State University skipped classes on Wednesday afternoon in order to participate in a protest outside of the university's administration building. Students marched from the Lori Student Center to the CSU Oval in order to express their frustrations with CSU's plans to follow White House directives around diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

CSU's president, Amy Parsons, wrote students to notify them of plans to adhere to directives from the Trump administration. Those include changes to university websites, staffing and resources around some DEI platforms. Parsons noted that one third of the university's funding comes from the federal government.

"The university has already begun to act in compliance. They are preemptively complying with this fascist anti-intellectual and epistemic forms of violence," said Ella Smith, CSU student and member of the coalition for diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility.

Smith was one of several who helped organize the student protest and march on Wednesday. She said she feels the university administration is making decisions that protect themselves and not the students they serve.

"I can understand how (Parsons) can see that she has her hands tied, but I completely disagree with any idea that Amy Parsons has her hands tied," Smith said. "The university administration is not willing to stand up for its students. We pay so much money to go here."

CBS News Colorado reached out to CSU seeking an interview with Parsons or any other university spokesperson for this report. A spokesperson for the university declined to provide an interview opportunity but noted that Parsons and CSU continue their commitment to providing higher education for all people no matter their background.

In her letter to students and staff, Parsons said the university recognized the changes on campus may create challenges to those on campus in different ways. She also said she knew the changes would create disruptions and concerns for many.

Parsons asked those on campus to extend grace to one another.

Social work major Carly Lawler said she attended the protest to make sure the university knew their decisions impact many students.

"This is one of the only ways our voices are actually going to be heard in this political climate," Lawler said. "(DEI resources) make students here feel safe. I know a lot of students come to Colorado State for our inclusivity. Without it there is no safe space."

The following is the complete letter from Parsons:

Feb. 18: New federal directives

February 18, 2025



Dear Colorado State University Community,



Colorado State University was founded on the powerful idea that a world-class education should be available to anyone with the ability and desire to attend college. That's been our mission since 1870, and it is as important and relevant today as it was when we were founded. At a time when our nation is facing shifting federal priorities, the success of all CSU students as both scholars and members of democratic society is steadfastly our top priority as we continue to strengthen our mission of teaching, research and service for the benefit of Colorado, the nation and the world.



At CSU, our leadership team has been carefully monitoring and analyzing all federal directives coming from the new presidential administration. Today I write to share how the most recent guidance, published Friday by the U.S. Department of Education, may impact our university. As we navigate these changes, we will keep our focus on CSU's land-grant mission, put service to our students first and prioritize faculty and staff.



The Department published what is known as a "Dear Colleague letter" directed to all K-12 schools, colleges and universities in the nation. This letter follows an earlier DEI-centered executive order titled "Ending illegal discrimination and restoring merit-based opportunity." Friday's letter describes how the administration interprets and intends to enforce federal nondiscrimination laws in an educational setting. It makes it clear that organizations which fail to comply will put their federal funding at risk.



CSU must follow state and federal law. We are confident that the institution currently complies with the law, as we do not use race as a factor in admissions, financial aid, employment or housing, and our cultural centers and identity-based support resources are open to all students. However, the new administration's interpretation of law marks a change. Given the university's reliance on federal funding, it is necessary to take additional steps to follow the federal administration's new interpretations. Federal funding makes up roughly one-third of CSU's overall budget and includes funding for research, student programs, community partnerships and federal financial aid.



Starting today, CSU will begin to adjust to the new federal directives. We will shift some employee job duties and human resources policies and processes, and we will make some changes to CSU's websites to reflect the institution's compliance with federal guidelines.



The path forward may challenge our campus in different ways. For some members of our community, these changes will be disruptive and concerning, and I understand that many individuals feel uncertain. I ask that we extend grace, dignity and respect to each of our fellow Rams. If you need assistance or someone to talk to, please take advantage of the many support programs offered to students, faculty and staff. CSU leaders will continue to work directly with impacted individuals and groups across campus to provide support and guidance.



The situation remains fluid, and we want to keep you informed. On Feb. 8, we launched a Federal Updates website to serve as a reliable source of information for the campus community. Questions related to impacts on federally funded grants, agreements and contracts may be directed to the Office of the Vice President for Research at VPR_Support@colostate.edu. Additional questions about federal changes and impacts may be directed to CSU_FederalQuestions@colostate.edu.



As a CSU alum and longtime employee, I have been part of the university community for most of my life. We have seen CSU grow into one of the nation's leading land-grant universities. We have always worked together when facing change and uncertainty and have emerged with strength. The actions we must take now are aimed at positioning CSU for continued success and a bright future. By continuing to put students first and focusing on our land-grant mission, we will see our way through the changing federal landscape with resilience.



The heart of what it means to be a Ram - a commitment to unlocking the doors of opportunity for all - will remain strong. We will continue to provide timely and relevant information to the CSU community.



Sincerely,



Amy Parsons, President