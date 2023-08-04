Watch CBS News
150 students with Girls Inc. receive laptops to help with access to technology

It was a big day Thursday at Girls Inc. when 150 students received free laptops. AT&T partnered with Girls Inc. to help them overcome barriers they may have faced without access to technology. 

"To be able to start school ready and for our girls to continue to be strong, smart, and bold," said Kayla Garcia, CEO and Pres. of Girls Inc. of Metro Denver.

AT&T also announced it will invest $20,000 in the Girls Inc. computer lab to make sure that students have access to the latest technology there as well. 

