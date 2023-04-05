Students across Colorado walk out of class, demand stricter gun control legislation

Students from school districts across Colorado walked out of class on Wednesday, supporting a nationwide call for stricter gun control legislation. It followed recent incidents of gun violence in schools in Colorado and across the country.

At Highlands Ranch High School, signs and bullhorns replaced pen and paper Wednesday, as students walked out of class to let their voices be heard.

Among the crowd was sophomore Ellie Holmes, who was a 6th grader at STEM School Highlands Ranch when Kendrick Castillo was shot and killed in 2019.

"This is going on and people are dying," Holmes said. "We want to get a good education, but we can't if we're getting put at harm by just going to school."

Holmes and her classmates are among the many students across the state and country who joined Students Demand Action's nationwide walkout.

Across town, students at STEM School Highlands Ranch raised signs and awareness too.

It all comes after the gun violence at East High School in Denver last month, as well as last week's deadly shooting at a school in Nashville.

"My cousin is nine and I should not have to be worried about him coming to school and not coming back," said senior Asella Straus.

Straus helped organize the walkout at HRHS. She wants lawmakers to listen to students' concerns and then act.

"This isn't about banning guns," she said. "This is about making sure that students feel safe walking into school, going to class, feeling like they're able to be in a classroom educated without being scared of being shot."

Classmate Daniel Wilson, said better gun laws and improved security in schools would make him feel much safer.

"Kids my age are the ones that are dying, and I hate it so much," Wilson said. "I really want something to change because of this."

The principal at Highlands Ranch sent out an email to parents ahead of the walkout saying the school was neither hosting nor endorsing it, but HRHS respects the students' right to express themselves. Staff and sheriff's deputies were on hand to make sure students were safe.