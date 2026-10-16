Police say Colorado State University student fired into building before he was shot by officer

Police investigating a shooting on the Colorado State University campus earlier this week say a student fired into a building before he was shot by an officer.

A university police officer was called to the area near Newton Plaza on Oct. 12 after receiving reports of a person acting erratically. Fort Collins Police Services said the officer found a man armed with a handgun, who then advanced toward the officer, and that "gunfire occurred and the suspect was shot."

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The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment, and no other injuries were reported.

In a release Friday, the Eighth Judicial District Critical Response Team provided an update on its investigation into the shooting.

They said 22-year-old Brooks Bottenhorn, who is a student at CSU, was the suspect who was behaving erratically. The CSU officer found him on the west side of the microbiology building, and investigators say Bottenhorn fired a round into that building before advancing towards the officer.

The officer fired multiple rounds, striking the suspect, and then immediately rendered first aid. Investigators say Bottenhorn suffered serious injuries, for which he is still receiving treatment, but that he is expected to survive.

Bottenhorn is facing charges of criminal mischief, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

The shooting remains under investigation.