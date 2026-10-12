Colorado State University gives all clear after shooting involving police officer on campus

University officials have given the all-clear after police activity was reported on the Colorado State University campus Monday evening.

A CSU Safety Advisory Alert was sent out at 6:02 p.m., warning of police activity between the chemistry and microbiology buildings. It urged everyone in the area to follow law enforcement directions.

CBS

Another alert was sent out at 6:51 p.m., stating that the area near the two buildings is "all clear, but police activity will remain in the area." The message repeated the request for the public to avoid the area and follow police directions.

At least two agencies are at the scene and have taped off an area, blocking the chemistry building.

A university release on Monday night says campus police received a report of a person acting erratically near Newton Plaza on the main campus around 5:35 p.m. It says that an officer found a man there armed with a handgun. CSU reported that the man advanced toward the officer and "gunfire occurred," although they did not detail how the incident unfolded.

CBS

They added that the suspect was shot and taken to an area hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The university stated that this wasn't an active shooter incident. The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team has been activated to investigate the officer-involved shooting.