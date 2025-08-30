Muscle meets mission in Aurora strongman show, St. Jude fundraiser

Whether it was picking up massive timber frames, dragging heavy chains, or pressing weight overhead, nothing was too heavy when it came to lifting for a cause at this year's Sunday Paper Classic in Aurora.

The 4th annual charity strongman competition took over the Stampede Club on Saturday, bringing together athletes of all levels to test their strength in five grueling events. Think deadlifts, truck pulls, and even a "Triad of Terror" medley.

CBS

Organizer Ryan Stewart says it's about more than just muscle.

"Christ put it on my heart to do as much as I could for those in need," Stewart said. "I was tired of listening to people in the gym complain about something we do as a hobby, so we decided to use it to bless others."

Since its start in 2022, the Sunday Paper Classic has raised more than $50,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. This year alone, the goal was another $20,000, pushing the show closer to a $100,000 lifetime total.

CBS

Athletes say the event feels more like family than competition.

"Everybody here, we're all close. You just introduce yourself and boom, you're part of the crew," one competitor said.

That community spirit kept energy high as athletes hoisted, carried, and pushed their way through each event, all while knowing every rep meant money for kids fighting cancer.

Raffle prizes, goodie bags, and spectator cheers only added to the fun.