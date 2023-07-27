"Strong Mayor" intiative will be on Aurora's November ballot

The so-called "Strong Mayor" initiative received just enough support to appear on Aurora's November ballot. The measure would give Aurora's mayor significantly more power like the ability to pick department leaders and veto ordinances passed by the city council.

If voters approve it, Aurora would become the fourth city in Colorado to have a "strong mayor." Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo all have the same system.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said he supports the initiative, "I strongly support this initiative and will do what I can to help pass it. Our residents expect more from their mayor than just ribbon-cutting ceremonies and only having the power to vote to make or break a tie during council debates."

Ballot Language: For an ordinance submitting to a vote of the registered electors of the City of Aurora, Colorado, at the coordinated general municipal election on November 7, 2023, a proposal to amend the Aurora city charter to reduce the term limit for elected officials from three (3) consecutive four-year terms to two (2) consecutive four-year terms; amend the Aurora city charter to change the form of government provided for aurora to a "mayor-council" form of government; removing provisions related to the city manager; providing the mayor the authority to appoint, dismiss, and direct department heads, directors, and executive appointees; provide the mayor the authority to veto legislation passed by city council; and add one at-large member to city council so that the legislative branch of the city remains at eleven (11) councilmembers