Strasburg High teacher Clifford Smith arrested for sexual assault on a child

The Adams County Sheriff's Office arrested a teacher at Strasburg High School in the sexual abuse of a minor child exchange student. Detectives began their investigation into the allegations of sexual abuse on Nov. 22.

The report involved a 15-year-old exchange student and the host adult, the teacher at Strasburg High.

Clifford Smith Adams County

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office filed two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, one of those counts involves a pattern of abuse. Clifford Smith,66, was taken into custody on Dec. 19 and booked into the Adams County Detention Facility without incident.

Smith remains in the facility pending further court proceedings.