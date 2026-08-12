Storms moving into Colorado cause ground delay at Denver International Airport

Gusty winds brought by storms moving into Colorado prompted officials to announce a ground delay for Denver International Airport on Wednesday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, all departing flights in the contiguous United States headed to Denver are experiencing a significant delay due to thunderstorms developing in the metro area. Departures are experiencing an average delay of 144 minutes, but that is expected to begin dropping after 3 p.m.

Federal Aviation Administration

The delay is expected to last until 9:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

The airport is also experiencing a 15-minute average departure delay, but officials expect that to increase as the weather continues.

A round of monsoon moisture began moving into the state this week, bringing some much needed relief from dry, hot conditions. The system will bring scattered storms throughout much of the state Wednesday, bringing the possibility of damaging wind and hail.