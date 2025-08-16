Colorado man reunited with gift from late wife decades after it was stolen

One Colorado man thought a precious gift from his late wife was gone for good. That is, until it was discovered decades later in North Dakota.

In 1981, a rifle belonging to a man named Jerry was stolen from his home in Commerce City during a burglary. It was a gift from his wife, who has since died, and he was sure he'd never see the rifle again. But the Commerce City Police Department said they never forgot about the case.

Cara reunites Jerry with a stolen rifle gifted to him by his late wife. Commerce City Police Department

Last week, the gun was flagged when someone attempted to pawn it in North Dakota. Commerce City PD's evidence tech Cara, worked to worked to ship the rifle back to its rightful owner. She happily reunited Jerry with his rifle on Friday.

"We couldn't get back everything that was stolen on that day in 1981... but this rifle is one step closer to making Jerry whole," the police department said in a Facebook post.