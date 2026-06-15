Colorado couple responds to stolen pride flag by flying an even bigger one

A Colorado couple says someone stole their pride flag from outside their home last week and replaced it with an American flag. Police say the home in Louisville is one of two in eastern Boulder County that had pride flags stolen last week.

"We had a pride flag out, and our flag was gone, and there was an American flag in its place," Victor Goldberg said.

For the Goldbergs, it was more than just a theft, but they described it as "violating."

"It really did feel like an invasion. I mean, somebody came onto our property and said that the views you're expressing aren't okay, you have to express these views," Victor Goldberg said.

The Goldbergs reported the incident to Louisville police, then decided to make a bigger statement with a bigger flag. Their current pride flag is 6 feet long.

For the Goldbergs, displaying both the pride flag and the American flag side by side sends an important message and she's disappointed someone would steal one and replace it with the other.

"So, we put up a second flagpole, so we could display them both at the same time," Victor Goldberg said.

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The Goldbergs replaced the American flag that was left with their own American flag and hung both outside their home.

Debra Goldberg added "The implication that the Pride flag and the American flag are opposites really rankles me, because you know, I've always felt like America stands for diversity of peoples."

Victor Goldberg said they put the flags up as they refuse to let the incident silence them.

"Can't let hate win. It's as simple as that," he said.

During Pride Month, County Commissioner Ashley Stolzmann says she wants to reinforce that message throughout the community.

"I distributed about a dozen flags of big new flags and little flags, just to make sure everybody was still able to enjoy themselves," Stolzmann said.

She said residents should feel safe celebrating pride.

"It's very inclusive and safe to fly your flag, and that nobody should feel afraid of having their pride flag out this month," Stolzmann said.

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The Goldbergs hope small acts of support can create lasting change.

"By itself, it's not big enough to make any real changes, but ... everyone's little piece will make a difference," Debra Goldberg said.

Throughout their Louisville neighborhood, the Goldbergs say there are now even more pride flags now flying alongside American flags as residents show solidarity.

"No matter what their race, gender, it's America, we can all get along," Victor Goldberg said.

The Goldbergs say they do not yet know who stole their flag. CBS Colorado has reached out to Louisville police for an update.