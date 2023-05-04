Camper that was a Make-A-Wish present for Colorado boy battling cancer, located after theft

A stolen camper with a lot of meaning for a young boy who battled cancer has been located. The camper belongs to the Williamson family.

Williamson Family

It was given to 5-year-old Layton after he went through chemotherapy treatment for his kidney cancer.

The camper was a gift thanks to Make-A-Wish.

Before it was found, his parents reflected on how excited Layton was when he received the camper.

Williamson Family

"It was... it was great, he was so overjoyed, he was so happy, he was talking about it all the way from Denver back here and we spent the night in front of our house in that camper because he just slept on the top bunk," said Tiffany Williamson.

Layton has been cancer-free for more than two years.