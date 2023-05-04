Watch CBS News
Local News

Camper that was a Make-A-Wish present for Colorado boy battling cancer, located after theft

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Camper that was a Make-A-Wish present located after theft
Camper that was a Make-A-Wish present located after theft 00:43

A stolen camper with a lot of meaning for a young boy who battled cancer has been located. The camper belongs to the Williamson family. 

make-a-wish-theft-5vo-transfer-frame-0.jpg
Williamson Family

It was given to 5-year-old Layton after he went through chemotherapy treatment for his kidney cancer. 

The camper was a gift thanks to Make-A-Wish. 

Before it was found, his parents reflected on how excited Layton was when he received the camper. 

make-a-wish-theft-5vo-transfer-frame-297.jpg
Williamson Family

"It was... it was great, he was so overjoyed, he was so happy, he was talking about it all the way from Denver back here and we spent the night in front of our house in that camper because he just slept on the top bunk," said Tiffany Williamson. 

Layton has been cancer-free for more than two years.  

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 5:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.