Camper that was a Make-A-Wish present for Colorado boy battling cancer, located after theft
A stolen camper with a lot of meaning for a young boy who battled cancer has been located. The camper belongs to the Williamson family.
It was given to 5-year-old Layton after he went through chemotherapy treatment for his kidney cancer.
The camper was a gift thanks to Make-A-Wish.
Before it was found, his parents reflected on how excited Layton was when he received the camper.
"It was... it was great, he was so overjoyed, he was so happy, he was talking about it all the way from Denver back here and we spent the night in front of our house in that camper because he just slept on the top bunk," said Tiffany Williamson.
Layton has been cancer-free for more than two years.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.