Trailer full of WWII artifacts stolen from Colorado's 10th Mountain Division history group

A trailer filled with World War II artifacts and equipment was stolen from a Highlands Ranch-based Colorado history group.

Only about 100 of the 15,000 men who served in the 10th Mountain Division in World War II are still alive today. But their memory, and contributions, live on thanks to the 10th Mountain Division Living History Group, and it's carefully preserved artifacts. But now, that memory has been stolen.

"We've lost a piece of history," said David Little, president of the 10th Mountain Division Living History Group, and historian for their foundation.

Backpacks, parkas, and skis. They're what's left of a chapter in Colorado history so rich that a small group is dedicated to its preservation.

"These skis were state of the art 80 years ago," said Little, indicating a pair of wooden skis.

"10th Mountain Division were the military skiers and mountaineers that trained here during WWII. So, 80 years ago they built a camp near Leadville, Colorado, and that's where these fellows trained and practiced their skills. Then they came back to Colorado and helped found ski resorts like Vail and Aspen and helped build the recreational industry that's so important to the state today," said Little.

Little says the group travels the world putting on programs, exhibits, and a living history campsite. They've provided exhibits for the History Colorado Museum, the National Archive, and even the Department of Defense.

But on April 13, thieves were caught on surveillance camera stealing a trailer containing half of the group's artifacts.

CBS

"Unfortunately, one of our members had taken the trailer to his personal home in Englewood and someone rolled up at about one o'clock in the morning, cut the locks on the trailer, hitched it up and were gone in about five minutes time or less," said Little.

Gone were tents, nets, tables, signage, and other items from Camp Hale. The items were not insured and total nearly $30,000 in value, but their true worth is priceless.

"It was enough to bring tears to your eyes literally. This is the kind of loss that's going to impact us for years to come. We've spent 45 years assembling this collection of artifacts and it's not something you can run out and replace. It's like losing another one of our veterans all over again. It hurts," said Little.

The group is now struggling to put on upcoming events, like a Memorial Day ceremony in Leadville where they honor fallen soldiers.

"Some of these artifacts would have been used up there for the exhibits for people honoring our soldiers 80 years ago that didn't come home, and we're robbing their memory, we're robbing from those folks," said Little.

They're fundraising online to help make up for the loss, and begging the thieves to return the stolen history.

"This is stealing from the people of Colorado. It's stealing from the people of the United States. It's stealing from the world. Give it back, just give it back to us," said Little.

Little asks people in the Denver metro area to keep an eye out for what looks like a pile of old green military canvas. Englewood police are investigating and ask anyone with information on the theft to contact them who might be able to help.