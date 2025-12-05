Colorado officers discover concealed knives and illegal drugs during arrest of trespassing suspect

Sterling police officers were called to the Ice Lanes bowling alley late Thursday night when officers contacted a trespasser who was suspected of being where he wasn't supposed to be. Officers said after a quick check, they discovered he had a warrant for shoplifting at Walmart.

Sterling police officers arrested a trespassing suspect at the Ice Lanes bowling alley. Sterling Police Department

Officers said that after they searched the suspect, they found concealed knives and illegal drugs.

In a post on social media, the police department stated, "Instead of a bowling strike, he struck out and ended up headed to jail."

The police department issued a reminder that "trespassing at local businesses will get you removed and possibly arrested if you add in warrants, weapons or drugs."