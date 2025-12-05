Watch CBS News
Colorado officers discover concealed knives and illegal drugs during arrest of trespassing suspect

Jennifer McRae
Sterling police officers were called to the Ice Lanes bowling alley late Thursday night when officers contacted a trespasser who was suspected of being where he wasn't supposed to be. Officers said after a quick check, they discovered he had a warrant for shoplifting at Walmart. 

sterling-bowling-alley-trespass-1-sterling-pd.jpg
Sterling police officers arrested a trespassing suspect at the Ice Lanes bowling alley. Sterling Police Department

Officers said that after they searched the suspect, they found concealed knives and illegal drugs. 

In a post on social media, the police department stated, "Instead of a bowling strike, he struck out and ended up headed to jail."

The police department issued a reminder that "trespassing at local businesses will get you removed and possibly arrested if you add in warrants, weapons or drugs." 

