Pueblo police officer dies in wakeboarding accident in southern Colorado

A Pueblo police officer died over the weekend in a Colorado boating accident. The Pueblo Police Department said Cpl. Stephen Biggs was off-duty and wakeboarding at Lake Pueblo State Park when the accident happened.

Biggs went missing in the water in the early evening on Sunday and Colorado Parks and Wildlife said a search for a body ensued. Pueblo police said Biggs' body was recovered early Monday morning.

Cpl. Stephen Biggs Pueblo Police

Pueblo police said Biggs started working for the police force in 2010. He was a member of the SWAT team and also worked as a training officer.

Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller said in a prepared statement that working with Biggs "was an honor."

"His courage, dedication, and commitment to his fellow officers meant so much to our department," Noeller said.

Pueblo police said they will park the patrol car Biggs drove in front of police headquarters, located at 200 South Main Street.